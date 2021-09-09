Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,600.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW opened at $204.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

