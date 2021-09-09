Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

