Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

