U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 656,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

