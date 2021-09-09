Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

