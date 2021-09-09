UBS Group Downgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.