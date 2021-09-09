Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 11,215,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

