Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Volume Reaches $113,387.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $113,387.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.