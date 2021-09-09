Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Unilever by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

