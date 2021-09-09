United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.52 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

