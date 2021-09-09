Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U opened at $133.62 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

