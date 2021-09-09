Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.45.

UPST stock opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $276.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

