US Bancorp DE Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 692.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

