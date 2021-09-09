US Bancorp DE Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

