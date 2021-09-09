US Bancorp DE Sells 2,054 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Revolve Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock worth $97,385,917. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

