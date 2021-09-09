US Bancorp DE Sells 28,795 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

