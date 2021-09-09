UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,934 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $6,338,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

