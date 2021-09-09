UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of UWM worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.