Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.48. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 6,059 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

