Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 303.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.