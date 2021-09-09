Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 303.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

