Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

ESGV opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

