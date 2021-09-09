Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

