Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.33. 11,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

