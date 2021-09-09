Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

VNQ traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 198,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

