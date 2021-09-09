Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Lessened by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $145.80. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $147.30.

