Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $232.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.