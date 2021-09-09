Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,813,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 142,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.