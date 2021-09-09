Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $158.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

