Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51.

