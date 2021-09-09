Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

