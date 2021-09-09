VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.18. VEON shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 174,900 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

