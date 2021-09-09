VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.18. VEON shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 174,900 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
