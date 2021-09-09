VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post $296.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.83 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 124,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,991. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

