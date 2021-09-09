Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 133,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The company has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

