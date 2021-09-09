Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,265. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,893,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

