Vertcoin Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $34.43 million and $320,276.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,912.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.97 or 0.07530946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.80 or 0.01425632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00393696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00564990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.07 or 0.00565026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00339912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006671 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,704,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

