Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

