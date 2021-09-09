Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $26.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $25.99 on Monday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

