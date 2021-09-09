Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $70.07

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.07, but opened at $71.90. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 3,579 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

