Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 78 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

