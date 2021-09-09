Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

