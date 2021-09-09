Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

