Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

