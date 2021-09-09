Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

