Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 698,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.