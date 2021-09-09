Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 698,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

