Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 201,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

