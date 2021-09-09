Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 18,722 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.