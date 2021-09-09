Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $941.62

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 941.62 ($12.30) and traded as low as GBX 559.50 ($7.31). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 82,036 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSVS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

