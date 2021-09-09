Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.