Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $861.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

